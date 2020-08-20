‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Embraces Major Milestone For Son Bentley

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout took to Instagram overnight to heap some love and praise on her oldest child Bentley. It is time for him to start middle school and it looks like his mom is incredibly proud of him.

Last spring, Maci celebrated Bentley’s graduation from elementary school. Now, he is about to embark on a new adventure.

Maci shared a photo showing her hugging her eldest child and it seems this is from a family photo shoot that they did not long ago. In late July, the Teen Mom OG star shared another snap from the same shoot on her Instagram page.

That upload also included Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, and their kids Maverick and Jayde. She quipped in the caption at the time that it was their first legitimate family photo and fans adored the snap.

In this case, it was a picture of Maci on the beach with just her oldest child that she used to mark this big milestone. She noted that “Benny” was handsome, kind, and smart, and she told him to go be great.

The reality television star also said she was looking forward to seeing what Bentley would accomplish as he transitioned into this new chapter of his life.

“You look beyond amazing!! You both do!! I’ve been following you since day 1, you’ve come so far and are a true inspiration!!!” one fan commented.

Overnight, more than 175,000 of Maci’s 4.2 million followers liked the sweet update. In addition, 530 people commented.

Many fawned over how adorable both the reality television personality and her pre-teen son looked. It appeared that quite a few people also detailed that they had been following the family since they first appeared on 16 and Pregnant more than a decade ago.

“Awww you and your twin congratulations lil man have a blessed and awesome school year,” someone noted.

“You are literally my absolute favorite and such an inspiration when it comes to parenting. Thank you for that,” another person shared.

Quite a few fans noticed that the 11-year-old is almost as tall as his mother already. Many expressed that they could hardly believe he was now at this point in his education. In addition, a large portion of the comments had people raving about how adorable and sweet the youngster is.

“He is the product of his mothers love and dedication to him,” detailed a follower.

Everybody has been following Maci, her oldest son, and the rest of her loved ones for many years now, through both the good times and the bad. Right now, it seems that it’s all joy and excitement for those involved and supporters will be anxious to see more updates in the weeks ahead.