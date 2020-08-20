WWE News: Triple H Opens Up On His ‘Unique’ Relationship With Father-In-Law Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Triple H shared several details on his current relationship with his father-in-law, WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc. on Thursday, Triple H told Simmons that McMahon is still a “machine,” even if present-day circumstances have forced him to sleep longer than usual. He added that he doesn’t believe his father-in-law has “ever missed a day at the office” as he continues to take good care of his health and maintain a disciplined, eager attitude toward work.

“All these years later and it’s still like he’s dating a new girl in a way,” the 14-time world champion noted. “He can’t wait to get up and do all this stuff. It’s awe-inspiring, it really is.”

After revealing that McMahon has been an “awesome” grandfather despite his busy schedule, Triple H expounded on why his relationship with his father-in-law is “unique.” He explained that it’s always hard to be part of a family business, as it isn’t something that one temporarily walks away from after leaving the office for the day or hanging up the phone. Instead, he said, being in a family business is a full-time commitment that affects different facets of one’s life, with every decision especially difficult because of how relatives get treated “[differently] than everyone else.”

“There’s just so many components to it. At the same point in time that it’s difficult, it’s also wonderful and we all share the same passion for doing this and that it’s the greatest form of entertainment.”

Given the passion that both men have for the wrestling industry and for helping keep WWE relevant for generations to come, Triple H admitted that he and McMahon get into their share of arguments. However, he said that they both move past them quickly and stressed that if he had to make an important decision about certain matters, he’d make the choice that would allow his children to maintain a relationship with their grandfather.

“Family business is awesome, though. I love it and wouldn’t change a thing,” Triple H concluded.

Although it appears that Triple H and McMahon mostly get along in workplace and personal settings alike, previous reports have hinted at occasional friction between both men. In May 2019, rumors suggested that the veteran wrestler and company executive was the “most frustrated” individual in WWE because of the chairman’s alleged tendency to micromanage the promotion and mishandle performers that had come up from NXT to the main roster.

Furthermore, Triple H was reportedly demoted last year to Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development — a role where he no longer works directly with in-ring performers.