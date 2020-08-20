Reese Witherspoon Shows Some Leg In Flirty Pink Dress & Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakes Her For Her Daughter

Sarah wasn't the only one who thought Reese looked half her age or even younger.

Reese Witherspoon looked so youthful in her latest Instagram photo that one of her famous followers initially mistook her for her look-alike daughter.

Reese, 44, shared the gorgeous snapshot on her account on Thursday. One of the actress’ most beloved movie characters, Legally Blonde law student Elle Woods, had a penchant for pink, and Reese’s picture proved that she’s also fond of the color. She wore a summery wrap dress that featured a pink ditsy floral print. The garment had a tie waist, and it was finished with ruffles around the neckline. The skirt’s hemline fell to the knee.

Over the dress, Reese wore a pink gingham vest with an open front. She used a tag to inform her fans that her outfit came from her own clothing brand, Draper James. She completed her look with a rose-colored knotted headband and a pair of white sneakers with dark blue accents.

She was photographed sitting on the weathered wooden steps leading up to a spacious veranda. Her legs were crossed, and they looked lean and toned. There was an elevated planter built into the building, and it was full of succulents. A yellow woven handbag with octagonal handles leaned against it.

Reese’s photo also included a rustic metal pot, a porch swing, and mirrored glass windows. The veranda was surrounded by green trees. Its roof had exposed beams, and its railings were lined with thick wire mesh. The entire image had a down-home feel, and Reese looked like she felt right at home as she relaxed with a glass of iced tea in one hand.

A number of the actress’ Instagram followers commented on her ageless beauty. They included her Cruel Intentions costar Sarah Michelle Gellar. She revealed that she thought Reese was her 20-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, at first.

“I thought it was Ava. You look like a teenager,” Sarah wrote.

Others shared similar sentiments.

“Was this taken today or 20 years ago?” remarked author Derek Blasberg.

“Lookin like a teen. Trying to be happy for you,” wrote 90210 star Sara Foster.

In the caption of her post, Reese announced that she would be taking part in a Q&A with her fans in her Instagram stories. The responses to some of the questions can be read here until the stories expire. Unsurprisingly, one fan wanted to know what the actress does to look so ageless, and she wrote that her secret is “sunscreen… lots of it.”

Reese also responded to a question about what happened to the costumes she wore on Legally Blonde. She revealed that she actually got to keep all of them, and fans will get to watch her organize them on an upcoming Netflix series called Get Organized with The Home Edit.