Melissa Gorga Fans Flip Over Dramatic Pic With Husband Joe In Honor Of The Couple’s 16th Wedding Anniversary

Melissa Gorga’s fans flipped out over a dramatic pic of her with handsome husband Joe in honor of their 16th wedding anniversary. The black-and-white image was shared with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s 2.1 million social media followers, who were eager to post their wishes for a wonderful day for the couple.

In the dynamic snap, Melissa and Joe were featured in the dining room of the home they share in Montville, New Jersey. The couple is parents to three children: Antonia, Gino, and Joey.

Joe was pictured as he stood at the head of a large table with six chairs. He wore a light-colored t-shirt. With that, Joe sported a long necklace and a watch as accessories. His dark mustache and beard appeared to be neatly trimmed, and he did not smile in the image.

Melissa stood at the other end of the table. She wore her newly dark-colored hair long and loose. As she looked over her left shoulder toward the camera, a slight smile was on her face. In the pic, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a white tank top and distressed, cut-off jean shorts, which were frayed at the bottom. She added a black belt to the outfit, and to finish off her casual look, Melissa added low-heeled wedge sandals.

The duo was seen in the expansive formal area where a large, crystal chandelier was seen affixed to the ceiling. From what appeared to be a living area, the image was taken through a spacious archway to where the couple stood together. Light-colored, tiled floors dominated the space. A wooden wine rack built into the wall was seen just beyond Melissa’s shoulders. Behind Joe, a large window that mirrored the shape of the archway was visible. It was uncovered and allowed plenty of natural light to flood the area.

The elegant dining table featured spindled legs and was also a light color, and chic upholstered chairs with tufted backs were placed around it.