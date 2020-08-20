‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Plots To Use Bill To Break Up Brooke & Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 19 dish that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will deal the final blow to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) relationship. Quinn will use Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to hit the nail in “Bridge’s” coffin, per Soaps.

New Annulment Papers

Ridge has no plans to stay married to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). As quickly as he married her in the Vegas all-night wedding chapel, he wants to get rid of her. He feels that he made a life decision when he was heavily intoxicated and he never meant to tie the knot with her.

The dressmaker already asked Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to draw up the annulment papers so that he would no longer be Shauna’s husband. He also told Brooke that she was the only woman for him, as seen in the below image.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn will get wind of Ridge’s plans to move forward without Shauna and will concoct a scheme of her own. Since she already knows who irks Ridge the most, it will be a matter of pulling the strings to get Bill to do what she wants him to do.

A Stallion To Rein Brooke In

As Brooke recently admitted, she was the reason that Ridge walked out on her in the first place. When Ridge saw the video of her and Bill kissing, he said that he was done with their marriage. He then left for Vegas where he and Shauna tied the knot.

Quinn will take advantage of Brooke and Bill’s attraction to each other. As The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers revealed that she will plot to use their recent history against them by making Ridge believe that they still have feelings for each other. After all, Brooke calls Bill her “Stallion.”

It’s a well-known fact that Ridge hates Bill. If he believes that Bill and Brooke still have unresolved feelings or that they have something going on, Ridge will leave Brooke faster than Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) changes his mind.

Quinn knows that Bill is still trying to make things up to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) so she won’t directly approach Bill with what she wants him to do. She may find a way to make it seem as if Bill and Brooke are still in love even if that is not the case. All she needs to do is to make sure that they are in a compromising position when Ridge happens to wander in.