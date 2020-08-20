Saffron Barker Stuns Followers In Short Low-Cut Pale Pink Garment From Her New Clothing Collection

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to treat fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has a clothing range with fashion brand In The Style and has been showing off the new outfits from her next collection.

The 20-year-old stunned in a low-cut pale pink garment that fell above her upper thigh. The item of clothing appeared to be a blazer jacket with a tight corset-style detailing around the waist. Underneath, Barker looked to be wearing a white lace bra and pale pink shorts to match the ensemble. The outfit that helped display her decolletage and legs was completed with white heels. She accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant and a couple of rings. Barker styled her long wavy hair up in a messy bun but the left the front to frame out her face.

In the image, the YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers, posed by a staircase and next to large exotic plants. Barker parted her legs and linked her hands together while gazing directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. She looked to have been snapped from a slightly lower angle and effortlessly showed whose boss.

For her caption, she announced a competition where fans can win the whole collection. Barker also expressed that everything will be available to purchase on Monday, August 24 via the brand’s website and app.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 46,000 likes and over 4,100 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“OMG This color on you is everything Xx,” one user wrote.

“Imagine this beauty loving you, wish I could relate. ily xx,” another person shared.

“YOUR RANGE IS HONESTLY GORGEOUS,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Love love love! Already got the coral joggers, pinky color jumper, and a pair of mint green shorts,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short, low-cut playsuit that featured mid-length sleeves and a patterned print all over. Barker sported her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and accessorized with a necklace, bracelet, watch, and rings. The online sensation wore lace-up open-toe wedge sandals and looked very glam for the occasion. She posed with one hand on her hip and teased another item of clothing from the upcoming collection.