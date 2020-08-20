Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Brook Lynn’s In Trouble & Lulu’s Still Feeling Salty

The Nurses Ball continues during Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, but spoilers hint that the most significant tidbits of drama will be taking place backstage. Brook Lynn Quartermaine planted a smooch on Dustin Phillips during Wednesday’s show and “Dusty’s” current girlfriend Lulu Spencer made it clear she was incredibly unhappy over it. All of that will spill over into the August 20 episode and both ladies will still be worked up over that kiss.

According to the General Hospital teasers shared by SheKnows Soaps, Brook Lynn will wind up in a heap of trouble during the next show. She ran off after Dustin set her straight on the kiss situation and it sounds as if she may go from one problematic situation to another. Granted, Brook Lynn has a knack for landing in hot water. However, whatever happens next sounds like it might be a doozy.

She was supposed to debut a new song for Deception at the Nurses Ball and she was already a bundle of nerves as she prepared for the performance. That was what sparked the lip lock with Dustin, and now it looks as if she may end up missing this big singing opportunity entirely.

Will Brook Lynn need a knight in shining armor to save her from whatever’s coming? While Dustin does have a tendency to step in and help her out due to their past romantic history, Detective Harrison Chase has frequently ended up crossing her path during her most vulnerable moments as well. Granted, Julian Jerome has been her go-to savior at times too, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that he might be fairly tied up with his wife Nelle Benson at this point.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

While Brook Lynn is finding more trouble for herself, General Hospital teasers indicate that Lulu will still be fuming over that kiss. She and Brook Lynn have been adversaries for years now, and this smooch certainly is not going to help matters. The two women battled over a man once before and Lulu is not about to let it happen again.

The sneak peek for Thursday’s General Hospital episode revealed that Lulu will be ranting some more while she is with Dustin. She will declare that “she” deserves whatever is headed her way, surely referencing Brook Lynn. Chances seem good that Lulu might soon be eating those words, given that Brook Lynn is about to face some sort of danger.

How serious will this situation become for Brook Lynn? Will whatever’s ahead pave the way for Lulu to soften on her adversary? General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s plenty of good stuff on the way as the Nurses Ball continues and viewers won’t want to miss a moment of what’s ahead.