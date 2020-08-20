Kylie Jenner Displays Her Curves In Edgy Tie Dye Look With Lace Up Tube Top

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off an edgy black and white tie dye ensemble which perfectly displayed her jaw-dropping curves.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a figure-hugging monochromatic tube top which laced up with black string at the front, revealing her curves and toned stomach. She sported a jacket featuring the same print along with silver detailing over the top, but kept it open to give followers a glimpse of her body. The jacket’s chic high-necked collar was fastened around Kylie’s throat as she posed for the mirror selfie.

The makeup maven paired the pieces with tight trousers — again in the same print — for an attention-grabbing look. Kylie accessorized the ensemble with 00’s style diamond-studded sunglasses and a snakeskin handbag in white and brown. She wore huge studded earrings and had slicked her famous lips with a plum color.

In another snap from the gallery, Kylie wore the same eye-catching outfit but without the oversized jacket as she posed next to her red Lamborghini Urus. In the action shot, Kylie had one hand on the vehicle’s open door as she turned her head away from the camera to show off her long blond-brown hair, which was styled into waves.

Kylie captioned the post “leo season >” — no doubt paying tribute to her August 10 birthday, which puts her firmly in the Leo camp.

A number of the reality star’s 191 million followers headed over to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the polished pictures.

“Every season is your season,” wrote one fan, who accompanied their words with two heart eye emojis.

Another admirer commented “bad gyaaaal” alongside three flame emojis and a black heart.

“Killing it,” contributed a third follower.

Kylie is well known to love expensive cars, so it’s no surprise she decided to feature another one of her vehicles on social media.

As The Daily Mail reported, in addition to the $200,000 Lamborghini Urus shown in Kylie’s post, the cosmetics mogul also owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Ferrari LaFerrari, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and a Bugatti Chiron. According to the publication, she also still owns the first car she ever bought — a Land Rover Range Rover.

Of course, Kylie is no stranger to sharing revealing photos on social media. As The Inquisitr reported, Jenner recently shared a stunning post to Instagram that depicted her showering in tropical surroundings. Kylie looked incredible in a pink bikini and silver earrings as she enjoyed her shower.