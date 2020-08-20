Devon Windsor Wows In Underwater Bikini Photos

The Victoria's Secret model got close to the sea life in a skimpy two-piece.

Devon Windsor proved why she’s one of the most in demand models in the game in a series of underwater bikini photos. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a new upload with her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, August 19, that showed her snorkeling in the ocean.

Devon’s upload included three photos of the lingerie and swimwear model as she ditched the wetsuit in favor of flashing some skin.

In the first, she channeled her inner mermaid with both arms behind her and her body slightly inverted. She rocked a pair of long black flippers and turned towards the camera to show off her goggles and a snorkel.

The second photo was shot from a higher angle. Devon put her toned body on display and kicked her long, toned legs to swim upwards away from several striped fish. Her blond hair flowed in the water behind her.

In the third and final picture, Devon headed towards the seabed with both arms out at her sides. The star gave fans a cheeky view of her booty in her skimpy bottoms, which seemed to be a thong.

The bikini appeared to be the same one she showed off in another set of photos posted to her account earlier this week. In those, she stunned in the two-piece and posed on a yacht in a wide-brimmed black sun hat with an orange ribbon.

The dark gold two-piece was taken her own line, the eponymously titled Devon Windsor Swim. It featured a bandeau-style top with thin strings around her neck and large, glamorous ruffles across both edges. She paired it with matching bottoms and tagged the brand’s official account in her underwater post.

Devon borrowed a line from the soundtrack to the 1989 movie The Little Mermaid the caption alongside three mermaid emoji.

Plenty of fans left messages in the comments section.

“Oh these are amazing,” one Instagram user said.

“This is absolutely unreal,” another wrote with a blue heart and heart eye face.

A third person called Devon a “beautiful angel.”

“Amazing shots!!” a fourth commented read with two sparkles and a blue heart.

The upload has received over 22,200 likes in the first 19 hours.

Devon regularly models swimsuits and two-pieces from her swimwear line, which she launched last year, on social media.

She previously gave fans a look at a very skimpy black string bikini during a tropical photo shoot. That time, she flashed her tan lines in a sizzling Instagram update shared by her brand’s account earlier this year.