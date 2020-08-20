Denise Richards’ Fans Say ‘RHOBH’ Costars Are Jealous Of Her ‘Booked And Busy’ Career Amid Brandi Affair Drama

The actress continues to work steadily as her personal life becomes the focus of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Denise Richards fans are praising her busy career after she stepped back from shooting scenes on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid a storyline that has her at the center of it.

After former Housewives regular Brandi Glanville, turned up at a cast event and gave intimate details about her alleged affair with Denise, the Wild Things star’s followers had her back on social media.

As her Bravo co-stars posted teasers for a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode set at Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower — a party that was overshadowed by the affair drama — Denise shared a clip of herself with co-star Natalie Radmall-Quirke on the set of the upcoming historical series Glow and Darkness, where she plays Countess Champagne. In the clip, the actresses were waving fans to cool off while shooting a scene for the series on a brutally hot day in Madrid, Spain.

In comments to the post, Denise’s followers praised her for continuing to thrive while the drummed-up drama plays out on the Bravo reality show.

“Booked and busy. Kyle’s nonexistent ‘acting’ career could never,” one fan wrote in reference to RHOBH veteran Kyle Richards.

“A REAL actress that gets booked more than once every 4 decades. The other girls can’t relate,” another added.

“All the other Housewives can only dream!!!!’ a third chimed in.

“The best revenge is being Denise-F-ing-Richards, gorgeous successful actress extraordinaire,” another fan wrote.

Denise’s fans supported her after Brandi claimed on camera that she was tricked by into thinking that Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, was okay with her fooling around with other women.

“We were making out and then I bit her. I left marks,” Brandi told the shocked RHOBH cast, per People.”So the next day she said to me ‘Aaron can bever know this. He’ll kill me. ‘This [mark] is from my corset.'”

Brandi explained that Denise was “wearing a corset” for the movie she was filming at the time of the alleged hookup.

Brandi also backed up her claims with a long chain of texts between her and Denise. The Bold and the Beautiful star previously claimed she barely knew Brandi and had only talked to her a few times in her life.

Most of the Housewives agreed that if Brandi was willing to hand her phone over to them, she must be telling the truth.

Denise reportedly stopped filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shortly after the alleged affair storyline came into play, but she logged plenty of time in front of other cameras.

The actress has a steady stream of acting credits and has several new projects in the works including roles in Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove, Fraxtur, and Saturday at the Starlight, per her IMDB page. Denise’s ongoing acting jobs include roles on the TV series Paper Empire and the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful.