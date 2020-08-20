‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, August 19: Ridge Pleads For Forgiveness, Brooke Blames The Kiss

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 19 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who had just put her daughter down for a nap. As she moved toward Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), she cried out in agony. Thomas was immediately concerned and said that she should get prescription painkillers for her doctor. Steffy said that Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) refused to give her a refill. Thomas wanted to call the doctor himself because it was ridiculous that she had to endure so much agony. Steffy refused and called Finn. The physician said that he was on his way home and would drop by, per Soaps.

Finn arrived. Thomas told the doctor that his sister was experiencing a lot of discomfort before leaving. The physician wanted to know how much pain she was in on a scale of one to ten. Steffy reported that her discomfort was at a six to six-and-a-half. As seen in the below image, she tried to downplay her injuries. Finn saw that she was in agony and said that her pain was at an eight. She admitted that she had discomfort but tried to push through it. She asked for more medication because she could no longer handle the pain.

When your crush comes over as you’re crying and you try to play it cool… #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bm73u8dctq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 19, 2020

As The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers dished, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) went to see Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to apologize. She raged about him filing the divorce papers and marrying Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). She didn’t understand why he made such a hasty decision. Ridge had no answers and kept asking her to forgive him. He wanted to make things right by getting an annulment from Shauna. As seen in the below image, Ridge believed that Brooke was the only woman for him.

Brooke relented and said that everything started after she kissed Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). However, Ridge still married another woman. She wasn’t sure that she could move past such a huge betrayal and spend the rest of her life with a man that she does not trust. Ridge begged her for another chance so that they could grow old together.

In the meantime, Shauna and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) rehashed what they did to make the marriage happen. Shauna felt guilty about the deception, but Quinn felt that she had saved Ridge from a lifetime of unhappiness. Quinn pointed out that by kissing Bill, Brooke had brought this on herself. Shauna agreed that Brooke had been wrong, but she still wished that things had been different. After much debate, Quinn finally convinced Shauna that she could be good for Ridge. Shauna could give him the joy and stability that his marriage to Brooke had lacked.