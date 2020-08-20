Tarsha Whitmore Displays Ample Curves In Tight Shorts & Zip-Up Crop Top

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore was a vision in white in her latest Instagram update, rocking form-fitting shorts and a crop top that displayed her enviable curves. The 20-year-old posed in a parking lot, giving off sultry vibes as she crouched down to the floor with one knee raised. She rested one palm on her lowered knee, stretching out the other hand in front of her body. Her smoldering gaze was fixed on the camera, further increasing her allure.

Snapped in a patch of sunlight, Tarsha banked on the golden rays to illuminate her voluptuous figure and toned legs. Sunshine also highlighted her beautiful facial features, emphasizing the sheen of her blond locks in addition to accentuating her glowing tan. Followers seemed entranced with the gorgeous photographic composition, leaving plenty of gushing messages in the comments.

“Golden hour doing wonders,” wrote one person, adding four heart-eyes emoji.

“Light looks sick, composition win,” chimed in a second follower.

“The glowwww,” commented a third Instagram user.

The photo captured Tarsha in mid-profile, showcasing her hourglass frame. The angle also teased her round posterior, although the spotlight was on her chiseled pins and tiny waist.

The model opted for high-rise shorts that accentuated her lean physique, while also hugging her curvy hip and showing off her thighs. She coupled the bottoms with a long-sleeved top — a zip-up number that was shorter on the sides and elongated in the front, resembling a corset. The garment flashed a glimpse of her sculpted midriff, and was complete with a low-cut neckline that left a tasteful amount of décolletage on display.

Tarsha added a bit of bling with a sparkling ring on each hand. An elegant short-loop necklace draped over her collar bone, calling even more attention to her perky bust. The sizzling blonde showed off her luscious tresses perfectly coiffed in loose waves that framed her face, tumbling down her back and over one shoulder. She finished off her look with a pair of white Nike sneakers, which were decorated with yellow details that matched her hair.

The element didn’t escape fans’ attention, leading one Instagrammer to exclaim, “She really matched her Nike’s [sic] to her hair I can’t… Queen sh*t!” followed by a crown and sparkles emoji.

The figure-hugging outfit was from popular brand, Bad Society Club, which is famous for its daring designs. Tarsha made sure to tag the label in her photo, while also crediting Hair Heaven Emporium for her elegant hairstyle.

The upload immediately caught the eyes of her devoted Instagram fans, racking up more than 3,900 likes in the first 38 minutes of going live on the platform. In the span of two hours, the photo went on to amass 8,000 likes and a little shy of 80 comments.

Just yesterday, Tarsha flaunted her bombshell curves in a slinky ribbed mini dress that clung to every inch of her body. That post garnered over 17,200 likes from her eager audience.