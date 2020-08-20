‘Jersey Shore’s’ Deena Nicole Cortese & Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Display Toned Legs For ‘Mommy Meatball Day’

The best pals revealed some big business news in the caption of the Instagram share.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi displayed their legs for what they called a “Mommy Meatball Day” in a new Instagram snap. The two reality show stars posted the photo as a way to inform their followers of some big plans they are working on together.

In the pic, Deena and Nicole stood outside of a restaurant. Both showed off their toned legs in the snap, where they displayed some stylish clothing and sweet smiles for Deena’s 3.1 million social media followers.

Deena, pictured on the left, sported a dark-colored romper that revealed her gams. She wore a lightweight topper featuring a graphic print. On her feet, wedge sandals added height. Deena wore her newly cranberry-colored hair long, curly, and loose.

Nicole stood to the right of the image. She pulled together a look that was both casual and chic. On top of her highlighted blond hair, Nicole sported a designer baseball cap in brown tones. She paired that with a plain black t-shirt and white cutoff shorts. As a cover-up, she wore a leopard-print kimono that fell down to her calves. Nicole added a bronze-colored crossbody bag with a chain strap to finish her look.

The caption of the share revealed that Deena and Nicole are opening a store called Meatball Merch. At this time, the venture will have a home on Instagram, as seen here.

The business was initially teased by Nicole in a Twitter post dated July 28, which you can view here. However, it is not their first foray into the world of fashion.

Nicole is the owner and operator of The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey. Her operation has grown from an online presence to a brick-and-mortar store that recently moved to a larger location. Deena owns and operates an online store titled Christopher John Clothing. It features baby and toddler boy clothing, with matching outfits for parents.

Three of the pal’s Jersey Shore co-stars added their supportive comments to the post, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and his wife Lauren.

Fans of the women, who became famous for their high-jinks on the television series, loved the idea of the two going into business together.

“You two are a dynamic duo!” commented one follower.

“Look at those hot MAWMA legs,” noted a second Instagram fan.

“OMG I love you ladies, you have really grown, changed, and become more amazing as you have gotten older and wiser,” stated a third admirer.

“Oh we’re going to need to get our hands on some meatball merch for sure!!” said what appeared to be a future supporter of the pending business.