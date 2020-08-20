Hannah Brown Flaunts Her Figure In A Bikini, Jokes Heather Martin’s Teaching Her To Be A California Girl

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is doing her best to become a true California girl, and in a new Instagram post, she credited pal Heather Martin for guiding her. The Bachelor fans know that the two blond beauties became good friends while on Colton Underwood’s season together and now they’re hitting the beach and looking phenomenal.

Hannah tagged the swimwear brand Yaya Island to let fans know where she got her bikini. She wore their “Sahara” pattern and the simple style and bold pattern was the perfect choice for the fit beauty queen.

The snapshots that Hannah shared Wednesday evening showed her kneeling on the sand with her sidekick. The ocean was behind them, along with a number of fellow beach enthusiasts. The Bachelorette bombshell’s bestie wore a simple olive green bandeau top and black bottoms, and in the first photo, she looked down and away from the camera as she rested one hand on Hannah’s thigh.

The Bachelorette star looked straight at the camera and smiled as the photo was taken, her dimples making an appearance. She had her blond tresses styled with a side part and the loose waves tumbled over one shoulder and gently framed her face.

“2 gorgeous California girls, with a dash of Alabama!” one fan commented.

The second photo that Hannah uploaded showed the two ladies still on the beach, but they had swapped sides. The Bachelorette star had her arms wrapped around her pal’s shoulders and they hugged tightly as they shared a laugh.

Hannah returned to the West Coast last month, after spending several months in Alabama with her family. After initially leaving Alabama this past spring, she stayed with her friend near San Diego for a bit.

After a couple of weeks, she returned to Los Angeles. She recently moved into a new apartment and revealed that she was excited to start a new chapter in her life.

Now, Heather is visiting her bestie in her new home and seemingly doing her best to transform her pal into a true California girl. The Bachelorette fans seem to believe her efforts are paying off.

“Looks like you’re doing a great job and she’s a great teacher! We love your’s and Heather’s friendship!” someone noted.

“Fine. Fresh. Fierce,” another person declared.

Hannah has built a following of 2.7 million people on Instagram and people were not shy about showing their love for this latest upload. Overnight, the shot was liked by almost 250,000 people and received 450 comments.

“Y’all are a beautiful bottle of sunshine!!” touted another follower.

At this point, The Bachelorette beauty has not detailed much about what comes next in this new chapter. However, she seems to be loving life these days and she clearly has a solid support system ready to assist in guiding her.