Sailor Brinkley Cook Flaunts Derriere In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Line Design

Sailor posed with a drink over her head in two photos.

Sailor Brinkley Cook gave fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue a few more sizzling modeling shots to appreciate on Wednesday when she showed off one of the designs from the magazine’s 2020 swimwear line.

Sailor, 22, is the daughter of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon Christie Brinkey, 66. She has also appeared in the pages of the popular publication herself, so she made an ideal model for one of the pieces from SI‘s collaboration with the swimwear brand Venus. In a series of four photos that she uploaded to her Instagram page, the Dancing with the Stars competitor rocked a one-piece from the line.

The bathing suit was dark gray with clean lines that gave it a sophisticated modern look. The front featured a straight neckline, thin shoulder straps with silver ring hardware, and a high leg that accentuated Sailor’s long, lean frame. The garment’s back was more revealing. It had a cheeky cut that showed off the model’s peachy posterior, and the back scooped down low to bare even more skin. A crisscross strap detail with a center tie was an eye-catching addition to the otherwise sleek and simple design.

In all of her photos, Sailor posed on the wooden deck surrounding a pool. The images were taken during the golden hour as the sun was setting, giving her smooth skin a soft, warm glow. Her blond hair was damp and tousled. She had a wine glass containing a pink drink in her hand, and she referenced the beverage in the caption of her post by remarking on how “spritzy” she felt in her swimsuit.

Sailor’s collection of photos began with a shot of her posing with a leg popped forward to show off the impressive definition of one of her toned calves. In the the second image, she stood in profile to display the curve of her pert derriere as she reached up to touch the back of her hair. The subsequent snap saw her holding her wet tresses up to provide an unobstructed view of her back as she lifted her wine glass high over her head. In the final picture, she kept the vessel raised up as she turned around to flash a big smile at the camera.

“WOW! You look amazing,” wrote one fan in the comments section of Sailor’s post.

“You look adorable in that suit‼️ You have a TERRIFIC figure and Super Cute face, smile, and personality‼️” wrote another fan.

“You look just like your beautiful mom in the last photo!!” a third admirer said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the physical similarities between Christie and Sailor were also evident in a sweet selfie of the mother and daughter posing together and showing off their stunning smiles.