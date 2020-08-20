Kendall Jenner Showcases Toned Bikini Body As She Frolics In Front Of Fireworks On Beach

Kendall Jenner showed off her enviable bikini body as she frolicked on a beach against a backdrop of cascading fireworks in a playful post she shared to Instagram.

In the first shot, the supermodel posed for in a white string bikini top with edgy metallic detailing that perfectly displayed her toned mid-section. She left her shoulder-length brown hair loose for the blurry snap, wore minimal make-up, and shot the camera a sultry look. Kendall was stood at a safe distance from the sparks of a huge firework that had exploded behind her. The setting for her evening appeared idyllic, with palm trees, golden sand, and the turquoise waters of the ocean all visible behind the model.

Kendall treated fans to a couple of videos in the post too — and the first one showed off her playful side. As the sun set over the ocean — casting a gorgeous orange glow over the scene — Jenner strolled away from the camera, and tucked her hair behind her ear as she watched the golden fireworks rapidly take off from the beach. The brunette bombshell then turned around to look at the person shooting the video before she sprinted back towards the person shooting the video, her arms outstretched.

A third shot revealed that Kendall had chosen to couple her bikini top with a chic pair of pink and white trousers, which perfectly clung to her curves and showed off her long legs.

Finally, the supermodel treated her followers to a video of the red and yellow fireworks cascading against the midnight blue sky, before the camera zoomed in on the gorgeous sunset.

Kendall kept the post’s caption minimalist, simply writing “:)))” to depict the happy time she had enjoyed on the sand.

The stunner’s followers were quick to comment on the series of intimate snaps and videos.

Her older sister Kim Kardashian commented with three star emojis, while her other sister Khloe Kardashian shared a series of moon emojis in response to the images.

“I’m in love with you,” wrote one infatuated fan.

“Give me a call sometime,” commented another.

A third wrote “pretty damn good,I gotta say hbu @kendalljenner what do u think? HMU beautiful.”

Kendall appears to have spent a lot of time by the ocean recently, having recently shared another series of idyllic vacation snaps, as The Inquisitr covered.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday August 18 to share a dreamy photo of her riding a white horse in the frothy surf, against a fiery sunset backdrop. The beauty looked comfortable during her ride as she masterfully gripped the horse’s reins, and wore a black bikini top and wide-legged pants for her trot along the sand.