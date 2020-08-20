Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Legs In A Short Romper And Heels

The singer and actress stunned in leg-baring look.

Jessica Simpson put her toned legs on show in a new photo shared to Instagram this week. The stunning snap was posted to the official account of her clothing and lifestyle brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, on Wednesday, August 19, and showed the singer and actress as she struck a pose in front of a row of colorful surfboards.

Jessica put her muscular and tanned pins front and center in a brown and white vertically striped romper with ruffles that started on her shoulders and stretched down to her chest. It perfectly showcased her flawless figure, finishing high above her knees to reveal her toned thighs. She paired the playsuit with high-heeled sandals with brown ankle straps.

She accessorized with a chunky beige belt that was fastened around her waist. It highlighted her seriously slim middle with a large circular buckle. She stacked up several bracelets on her right wrist and sported a number of statement necklaces that dangled over her chest.

Jessica posed with both thumbs inside the pockets on either side of her hips and gave the camera a sultry glare with her lips slightly apart. Her long blond hair was wavy and down and tucked behind her right ear.

The mom of three wore the Sierra romper and the Ignatia shoe, the brand confirmed in the caption. They also tagged the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer’s official account and called it an “endless summer” with a sunshine symbol.

Jessica kept things colorful in front of six bright surfboards of different shapes and sizes that were propped up against a white picket fence. The cloudy but bright blue sky was heavily featured behind her.

Plenty of fans shared praise for the Employee of the Month actress and her brand in the comments.

“Cheers to endless summer and this romper,” one person said.

“You are the best! Keep it up!” another fan commented.

“Love your products so much!” a third fan wrote.

Others left red hearts and heart eye emoji in the comments section.

The upload has received more than 2,300 likes.

Jessica previously showed off her toned body on her own Instagram account earlier this month when she hit the swimming pool with her 8-year-old daughter, Maxwell.

The 40-year-old star’s ripped upper body was on full show for the camera while she held on tight to her eldest child, who was dressed as mermaid with a giant blue and green tail, in both arms.