Allie Auton Flaunts Bombshell Body During Beachside Picnic

Allie Auton took to her Instagram page and uploaded another tantalizing post. The Australian bombshell sizzled in a two-piece set as she enjoyed a picnic at the beach in the most recent snapshot added to her feed. The image was shared on her page on Thursday, August 20.

The pic showed the influencer lounging on a white blanket at a beach in the Gold Coast, as the geotag of the post indicated. The photoshoot session happened around sunset as the sky behind her had pink hues. The stunning view of the ocean could be seen at Allie’s back.

On the blanket in front of her were two glasses, a beverage, a loaf of bread, and a small bowl of blueberries. Allie looked into the camera with a closed-lip smile on her face and struck a casual pose with her knees bent and legs positioned on the sides. Her hands were placed on the flat surface and supported her body.

Allie rocked a long-sleeved white crop top. The garment had a deep scoop neckline that showcased a generous amount of her cleavage. It was made of thin ribbed cotton fabric. She was presumably braless underneath the piece, but her pose covered her nipples from exposure. Its cut left a lot of skin exposed along her chiseled midsection, and viewers couldn’t help but gush over her taut tummy.

She paired the top with high-waisted shorts in the same color. The waistband obscured her navel, and the length of her bottoms reached her upper thighs. The babe shared that her outfit was from Princess Polly Boutique by tagging the brand in the picture.

Allie wore a gold pendant necklace as her only accessory. From what was visible, she had her nails done and painted in white polish. She styled her platinum blond tresses in sleek, straight strands, and added braids in the front, framing her face.

In the caption, Allie wrote something about her picnic and expressed how it made her feel. As of this writing, the latest share has pulled in more than 6,800 likes and about 90 comments. The comments section was filled with gushing messages and compliments from avid admirers and fellow models. Countless other followers struggled with words to express their feelings about the snap, instead chiming in with a string of emoji.

“Holy moly, what a view! I meant you, but the sea is nice too,” a fan commented.

“You are so beautiful! You have that breathtaking beauty. Your body is an added bonus. Keep it up, girl,” gushed another follower.

“Prettiest angel I have ever seen,” a third social media user wrote.