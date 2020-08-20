Kehlani Rocks Mini Black Dress & Thigh-High Boots For ‘Spin’ Magazine

R&B songstress Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself that were taken for the latest issue of Spin magazine. In a two-photo upload, the singer rocked different looks for the publication.

In the first shot, the “Nights Like This” hitmaker stunned in a mini black dress with thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage and featured a red ombre design on the right side. She paired the ensemble with black thigh-high boots and opted for long orange gloves that covered the majority of her arms. However, the top of her sleeve tattoos was still on show. Kehlani accessorized with earrings and styled her curly hair up but left the front loose to frame her face.

She posed in front of a plain backdrop and was captured from the thighs-up. Kehlani raised one hand under the chin and lifted the other to the side of her body. She gazed over to the right and showcased her side profile.

In the next slide, the Grammy Award-nominated star wore a long-sleeved white top that looked to be decorated with silver jewels. Kehlani completed the look with loose-fitted light blue jeans and heels. She sported her curly shoulder-length hair down and opted for hoop earrings.

The former America’s Got Talent contestant was snapped sitting on a white stool. Kehlani parted her legs and placed both hands in between her thighs. She kicked her legs up and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 245,000 likes and over 970 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.8 million followers.

“That first slide is Denis Huxtable VIBES!!” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“I know you already got a daughter but can you be my mom too,” another person shared.

“WOW you are stunning!!!” remarked a third fan.

“Yessss girl! Your makeup looks bomb,” a fourth admirer commented.

Kehlani also graced the cover of Spin in a different look. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an oversized black Telfar sweater that had short sleeves and a zip going up the top. Kehlani wore leather knee-high boots and rocked long acrylic nails. She accessorized with a couple of rings, hoop earrings, and a white choker with studs around it while showcasing the many tattoos inked all over her body. Kehlani pulled her dark curly hair up and was photographed sitting down in front of a plain cream backdrop.