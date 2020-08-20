Stassi Schroeder Reportedly In Talks For New TV Project With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Production Company

The fired reality star could return to TV once her contract with Bravo expires.

Stassi Schroeder could have a chance at another TV career despite her firing from Vanderpump Rules nearly three months ago.

The former Bravo star, who was axed from the show amid a racism scandal alongside fellow Vanderpump Rules veteran Kristen Doute and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, is reportedly in talks with producers from Evolution Media — the production company that shoots and edits Vanderpump Rules — for possible new projects, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that while nothing is set in stone just yet, there is interest on both Stassi’s end and the production company’s end to work together on future projects. The source also noted that a definitive deal can’t be inked for at least six months because Stassi is still on contract with Bravo until early 2021. The Next Level Basic author is unable to work for another network or another television series until her contract expires.

In addition to a potential new TV gig, Stassi is reportedly still getting offers from major brands looking for her to pitch their products on social media. She has been mostly quiet on Instagram – her most recent post was her baby announcement in late June, and she sometimes posts belly bump pics on her Story – but she still has influencer clout on the table should she decide to go that route. Stassi currently has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

There has been a lot of buzz about what the ex Vanderpump Rules star will do moving forward. With her first baby due in January, some fans have speculated that she will go the mommy blogger route. Others are hoping that Stassi and her fiance Beau Clark will get their own spinoff TV show so they can follow their new life as a newly married couple with a baby.

Even Stassi’s former SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump has said that she is saddened that Vanderpump Rules viewers will miss out on what have been an epic pregnancy storyline for her former co-star.

“I think it’s sad, really, what happened, because I do think that people can learn from their mistakes, and I’m all about that,” Vanderpump told ET Online. “I think you’ve seen that on the show.”

The former Bravo star’s wedding to Beau – originally set for Rome, Italy for this October and now postpone due to the pandemic – also would have been a huge arc on the reality series.

Stassi’s postpartum life as a new mom and her future wedding would both be big topics for a future reality series, should she cut a deal.

Before the racism scandal cost Stassi her eight-year job on Vanderpump Rules, the former SURver also hosted a now-defunct podcast. Stassi is also author and entrepreneur – she launched both a book and a wine line in recent years – and she recently wrote a bridal column for Glamour.