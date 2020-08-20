Khloe Kardashian Threatens To Ground Troll Who Said She Looks Unrecognizable In New Instagram Photo

Khloe hit back after sharing a snap with her 2-year-old daughter.

Khloe Kardashian had an epic response for a troll who claimed she looked unrecognizable while posing alongside her daughter True Thompson. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star clapped back on Instagram on Wednesday, August 19, after a social media user told her she didn’t look like her usual self her in her latest upload.

It all went down in the comments section of an adorable photo Kim Kardashian’s younger sister shared of herself and her 2-year-old as they sat in front of two glass doors. The mother/daughter duo struck poses together, while Khloe appeared to snap the selfie.

True, who Khloe shares with basketball player Tristan Thompson, flashed a very big smile. She showed off her adorable curls and wore a strappy yellow lace top with a silver butterfly necklace.

Her mom was on her left and rocked bright red lipstick and a sleek brunette bob. The reality star wore a black-and-white striped top and pursed her lips together to pull a kissy face.

But one fan claimed they didn’t even recognize the Good American founder and jokingly commented, “Who is that on the right?”

Khloe didn’t take the remark lying down, though.

She responded, per Hollywood Life, “your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded.”

Khloe’s clap back has received more than 1,710 likes and plenty of replies. Some of her 120.1 million followers supported the mom of one, while others agreed with the original commenter.

“I was confused too,” one person said.

“It’s a valid question, alot of us were confused,” another Instagram user commented.

A third called Khloe “the queen” alongside a clapping emoji.

“I loved ur answer to her stupid question,” another told Khloe.

The photo itself has brought in over 2.8 million likes and almost 16,000 comments in 16 hours. In it, she tagged celebrity hair stylist Jesus Guerrero and the company For Restless Sleepers.

But this is far from the first time Khloe has been accused of looking unrecognizable in her Instagram uploads.

In May, she made headlines for series of photos she posted of herself in a low-cut underwired white bustier as she struck a number of seductive poses to show off her tan. The comments section was overrun with messages from fans who told her they didn’t think the photos looked anything like her.

The star was put on blast over the apparent “photoshop fail” once again last week after the original look was featured in a trailer for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.