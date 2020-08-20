Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Sculpted Backside In Tiny Booty Shorts For Intense Glute-Training Workout

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, August 19, to post a new workout video in which she trained her glute muscles.

For the workout, Stephanie wore a black crop-top t-shirt with a black sports bra underneath. It was made of a spandex material that contoured to the model’s upper body and secured her chest during the exercises. The top left Stephanie’s toned tummy on display and drew the eye to her muscular arms as she worked out. It also featured a cut-out design along the upper back.

On her lower half, the fitness trainer went with a pair of yellow booty shorts that rose high on her hips and extended to the base of her backside. The tight-fitting material contoured to her curvy hips and shapely booty, pinching in at the middle. The length of Stephanie’s legs were left exposed.

To complete the outfit, Stephanie wore a pair of black Nike sneakers and matching socks that rose to mid-calf level. She pulled her long, blond tresses up into a bun that sat high on her head to keep her hair out of her face.

The glute-training circuit took place in a gym setting where Stephanie made use of a variety of equipment, including dumbbells, barbells, weight machines, a kettlebell, and a resistance band. She completed a total of six exercises, each split into an individual video clip in the post.

Stephanie began the circuit with Bulgarian split squats using a barbell. She placed the bar across her upper back and raised one foot behind her to rest on a bench while she completed the squats. In the second slide, she carried out a set of hip thrusts using an exercise machine and a resistance band. In the caption of the post, she specified that trainees could use a barbell instead of the machine for this move as well.

The third video showed the seated banded hip abductions while the fourth featured the single-leg side leg press. In the fifth, Stephanie demonstrated the deficit kettlebell followed by sumo deadlifts. The final move in the routine was the kettlebell swing.

In Stephanie’s caption, she wrote out each exercise and the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. She promised that the workout would set her followers’ glutes on fire if they gave it a try. The video-set earned nearly 30,000 likes and close to 500 comments within the first day.