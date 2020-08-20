Ashanti Shows Off Her Glossy Legs & Honors Fat Joe On His Birthday

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a snapshot of herself with the rapper Fat Joe. The chart-topping singer is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform but made sure to honor her longtime friend on his big day.

The “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a shimmery silver bandeau top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She wrapped herself up in a long cover-up of the same color, which she left to hang off one shoulder. Ashanti appeared to be wearing hot pants or a miniskirt. However, the garment wasn’t completely visible. She showed off her glossy legs and completed the ensemble silver strappy heels. Ashanti accessorized with a glittery choker and hoop earrings. She rocked acrylic nails and styled her dark shoulder-length curly hair down.

Joe wore a navy jumper that featured long white sleeves. He paired the look with white pants and blinged up his outfit with a number of chains, a bracelet, and a watch.

In the photo, Ashani was captured sitting down on what looked to be a white table. She crossed her legs over and placed her right hand on Joe’s shoulder, who was standing up next to her. Joe placed both hands in his pockets and looked directly at the camera lens. Ashanti put her other hand on her hip and sported a fierce mouth-open expression.

For her caption, she wished Joe a happy birthday and referred to him as her “brother” and “one of the realest on planet earth.”

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 111,000 likes and over 750 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.6 million followers.

“Iconic duo,” one user wrote.

“I know it’s Fat Joe’s birthday but Ashanti, you look fire,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Wow Ashanti sweetheart, u so sexy in this pic,” remarked a third fan.

“Ashanti that look is fire girl, both of y’all look fire,” a fourth admirer commented.

Ashanti and Joe’s friendship goes way back. The pair first collaborated on the hit single “What’s Luv?” in 2002 and have remained friends. The song peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and spent 28 weeks on the chart, per Billboard.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ashanti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed with her dog in a cropped gray hoodie with skimpy string yellow bikini bottoms.