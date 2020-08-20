Lauren Simpson Poses In Tiny Bikini & Leaves Little Of Her Chiseled Body To The Imagination

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a new photo to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 19, in which she showed off her chiseled physique in a tiny bikini.

The bikini was bright blue in color and included a string top and thong bottoms. The top featured two triangles covering Lauren’s chest, which were pulled open to reveal her busty cleavage. The skimpy material left plenty of skin along her upper body exposed, drawing the eye to her muscular arms and perfectly sculpted abdomen. The bottoms barely covered her hips and pelvis, dipping low on her lower belly and leaving even more skin on display.

Lauren completed the outfit with a pair of silver high heels that included a tall, thick heel and straps across the front of the foot and the ankle. She wore her long, platinum-blond locks loose and flowing down her back to her backside. She accessorized with a pair of large, silver hoop earrings.

The photo appeared to be taken in a hotel room. A bed made up with a fluffy white comforter and white pillows could be seen directly behind the model while a large, wooden closet stood behind the bed. Off to the side were a dresser and a low bench. Lauren posed in the forefront of the frame, the camera placed on a low surface.

The fitness trainer stood with her lower body turned slightly to the side while her upper body faced the camera. With one foot perched on her toes, Lauren popped a hip to the side and flexed her leg muscles, teasing viewers with a glimpse of her bare backside. She let one arm rest behind her while placing the other hand against her head. The position elongated Lauren’s enviable midsection. She stared directly at the camera unsmiling.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote to her followers about motivation. She told them that motivation doesn’t last forever, that it comes and goes, and that it is a normal part of the process. She added that there are plenty of times she doesn’t feel like training. Lauren went on to explain that the key to achieving goals is self-discipline, which is the ability to do what one should do whether one feels like doing it or not.

The bikini snap earned nearly 20,000 likes and more than 300 comments from adoring fans within the first day.

“Wow!! When dedication & hard work pay off!!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.