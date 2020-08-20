Yaslen Clemente Strikes Sexy Pose In Impossibly Tiny Booty Shorts

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente took to the popular social media site on Wednesday, August 19, to post a new photo-set that featured her posing alongside her boyfriend.

The model was dressed in activewear in the photos, which were taken in a gym setting. She sported a tight-fitting pale-peach t-shirt that she wore cropped in a knot at her chest, giving her followers an eyeful of her toned tummy. On her lower half, she wore a pair of skintight black booty shorts that rose to her belly button and barely extended past her backside. The material contoured to the curves of her booty and hips, leaving the length of her shapely legs exposed. Yaslen completed the look with her shoulder-length blond waves worn loose from a part down the middle of her scalp.

Yaslen’s boyfriend, Roy, who is an online fitness trainer according to his Instagram page, wore a pair of black gym shorts that hung loose on his frame. He went shirtless for the snaps, showing off his chiseled abs and muscular upper half. He also placed a pair of black headphones on his head.

The couple posed outside the main equipment room, which could be seen behind them through a set of glass doors. In the first photo, they each wrapped an arm around the other. Roy turned his body slightly to the side and leaned his head toward Yaslen’s, gazing at the camera unsmiling. Yaslen placed one hand on the waistband of her shorts, pulling down to reveal more of her lower abdomen and belly button. She popped one hip to the side and perched on her toes, emphasizing her curves. Like her boyfriend, she stared directly at the photographer and didn’t smile.

In the second snap, Yaslen turned toward Roy with her backside facing the camera and her torso turned to the side. She lifted one leg to wrap around Roy’s waist, drawing the eye to her pert derriere and bare skin along her thigh. Placing one hand on his stomach, Yaslen shot a sultry gaze over her shoulder. Roy held his girlfriend’s leg in one hand and smiled at something off-frame.

In the caption of the photo, Yaslen told her followers that Roy is her everything and that she wanted to leave an appreciation post for him for pushing her to be the best version of herself and serving as her motivation.

The post earned nearly 30,000 likes and close to 300 comments within 11 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.