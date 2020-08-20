Qimmah Russo Sizzles In A Plunging Gold Mini Dress, ‘Q Is For Queen,’ She Declares

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo dazzled in a revealing gold mini dress in her latest social media post. Declaring in the caption that ‘Q is for Queen,’ her 1.6 million Instagram followers were instantly impressed.

The update, which was posted on Thursday, August 20, showed the celebrity posing at a red carpet event. Standing in front of a billboard that read, Award Season Wrap Party, the celebrity aimed to impress in her slinky outfit.

The first photo showed Qimmah standing tall, with her legs spread, as the photographer took the shot. The stunning outfit had a scoop neckline that plunged down low, revealing plenty of her cleavage.

In one hand was a small clutch bag and she wore strappy high heels that wound around each ankle. Her blond locks were straightened and parted to the side, cascading down over one shoulder.

The second snap saw Qimmah displaying plenty of sass as well as a lot of her muscular thigh as she stood side-on to the camera. One leg was bent and she looked over her shoulder at something that was off-screen. This pose revealed side slits in the outfit that ran all the way up to her hips.

Still positioned side-on, the final pic showed Qimmah bending forward as she looked directly at the photographer. Smacking her plump lips together, she directed a kiss toward her intended audience. Once again, her spectacular legs were the highlight of the shot and it was further revealed that her attire was also backless.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the set had already amassed 13,200 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Yaaaaaaas sis! That dress,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Your thighs is the mood always!” a fan said in response to Qimmah’s finely chiseled legs.

“It’s the smile and the confidence for me,” said another user.

“Hella Gorgeous; Rockin that dress tho,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to only using emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji. However, whenever the fitness guru delivers an update, there are also plenty of instances of the muscly arm as well.

Along with the glam shots, Qimmah also likes to show off her muscular physique. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an impressive exercise video. In the clip, she squatted while using 45-pound dumbells. In the caption, she called it a ‘warm up’ workout.