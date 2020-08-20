Model Cindy Mello Shows Killer Cleavage In A Low-Cut Yoga Top For Latest Update

Model Cindy Mello flaunted her athletic figure in a revealing outfit for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she added two images where she sported a tight-fitting top that embellished her assets and showed off her toned midsection.

The Brazilian bombshell usually shares snaps from photo shoots, but in this upload she looked stunning while rocking a casual look. In an attempt to keep cool during the summer she wore workout gear.

Mello – who is known for appearances in Sports Illustrated, GQ, and Maxim – stood in front of a gray wall with her long dark hair tied up in a ponytail. She added one slide that was a split-image, and she had on the same outfit in both pics. The 25-year-old had on a mauve-colored yoga sports bra that tightly wrapped around her chest and had a plunging neckline with thin shoulder straps. Mello wore a pair of white loose-fitting crinkle shorts, and accessorized with two necklaces.

In the first snap, Mello leaned her weight to the side while pressing left her hand against her thigh and resting her head on her shoulder. There was a sheepish smirk across her gorgeous face while her ponytail hung down. Fans caught an eyeful of her assets in the tiny top.

For the second pic, the social media influencer pressed her backside against the wall and rested her hands on her hips. Mello gazed off-camera while leaning her chest forward. Her slim waist and flat stomach were on full display as her tanned skin popped against the neutral-colored backdrop.

Mello mentioned enjoying the current heatwave in her caption. She added a white-heart emoji, and tagged fitness brand Alo Yoga in the caption and picture before uploading it Wednesday.

Many of the Brazilian’s 1.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the steamy pics, and more than 101,000 made their way to the “like” button. Mello received more than 400 comments. Model Hannah Ann Sluss reponded with a heart-eye emoji, and the replies were flooded with those and fire emoji. Fans complimented Mello’s figure and stunning face.

“What an adorable human being!” one admirer commented.

“I figure your guardians are bakers because they made you such a cutie pie!” a follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” another responded.

“Hello Cindy you are looking absolutely gorgeous always brightens up my day with your smile,” one fan replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, recently Mello sizzled in white lingerie that showed off her physique, and gave a glimpse of her tan lines. That spicy update earned more than 102,000 likes.