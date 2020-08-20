Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Shows Off Her Fit Booty While Working Out In A Tight-Fitting Outfit

Instagram model Lucy Robson put her athletic figure on display in her latest workout video post. For the clip, she rocked a tight-fitting top and body-hugging shorts that showcased her curvy backside while performing several exercises.

The British beauty has been doling out fitness tips on her page, and in this upload she used free weights. She was filmed in a well-lit room and stood in front of a full-length mirror for the whole routine.

Robson had her long blond hair up in a ponytail and rocked an army-green ensemble. The top was cropped and shoulder-less, and had a white zipper running up the middle. She rocked matching skintight bike shorts that outlined her thighs and booty. Robson wore a pair of white sneakers, and a pendant necklace to complete the look.

At the beginning of the footage, the golfer leaned on a plyometric box with her forearms flat, and then lifted her weight up. For the second exercise, Robson was recorded from the side doing deadlifts with a barbell. She held the weight at her waist, and slowly knelt to touch the barbell to the ground. Fans caught an eyeful of her curvaceous derriere as she squatted with each repetition.

The 25-year-old switched to dumbbells for the third part of the vid, where she did shoulder presses. Robson went back to a barbell for the fourth portion of the routine. She was filmed doing squats with the weight across her shoulders. Once again her enviable backside was accentuated with each rep. Robson finished the workout with box jumps, and then step ups. In the last exercise, viewers were given a glimpse of her toned stomach and ample assets.

For the caption, the Cal Poly product mentioned recording this video even though she was on vacation. She included details on sets and repetitions for the exercises and added a tongue-out and strong emoji before uploading the clip on Wednesday.

Many of Robson’s 865,000 Instagram followers made their way to the post, and nearly 10,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button. She had more than 200 comments, as her replies were littered with hand-clap and flower emoji. Fans complimented her stunning physique, and commitment to fitness.

“To look like that, that’s the work you put in,” one admirer wrote.

“You are beautiful Lucy,” another replied.

“Super cool babe,” a follower commented alongside a hand-clap emoji.

“Ok, now I want to go to the gym,” one fan joked.

