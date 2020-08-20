‘Jersey Shore’ Deena Nicole Cortese Shades Celebs Who ‘Over Filter,’ Shares A ‘Real’ Mom Photo

Late Wednesday night, Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Deena Nicole Cortese shared “a real picture of a mom” with her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

The reality star said she felt like many celebrities “over filter” the images they share on social media so they can appear perfect and like “Instagram models.”

Instead of editing a photo, she opted to share a candid snap taken by her husband, Christopher Bruckner. The sweet pic showed the mom snuggling her son C.J. while he nursed from a bottle. According to Deena, she did not add any filters, opting to let everyone see her in her natural element.

The 33-year-old sat cross-legged on a gray couch while holding her son in her lap. While he appeared to be fixated on something on the background, Deena looked adoringly down at her child.

Her curly brown hair was twisted into a messy bun with several loose tendrils falling out of the wrap. She wore a low-cut black camisole that displayed her cleavage. Her tanned thighs were also on display. It appeared that she was wearing a pair of shorts, which would fit the overall casual vibe of the photo. To her side looked to be a book.

Deena’s fans flocked to the adorable new upload, and within a few hours of going live, it racked up over 76,400 likes and close to 900 comments.

The MTV star’s close friend and fellow Jersey Shore castmate, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, inserted a prayer hands and a fire emoji to her comment.

Dozens of Deena’s supporters poured into the comments section to let her know how inspiring they found her and to compliment her natural good looks.

“I adore you and how real you are! Don’t ever let anyone bring you down,” gushed one fan.

“And you look STUNNING Baby CJ is so adorable and cute as well! Natural Beauty is the best beauty,” raved another.

“These are the best pictures.. we never get many pics of just mama and baby. Definitely a framer,” chimed in a third user.

“From one mama too another, you are beautiful no matter what! And your baby boy CJ is getting so big and just adorable @deenanicole,” added a fourth contributor.

While her latest Instagram post was very casual and subdued, a couple of days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Deena glammed it up with a short blue sunflower dress that showed off her shapely figure. At the time, she and her family were enjoying a day in the sun at the Pig and Parrot Sandbar.