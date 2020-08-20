‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Freaks Out About Will & Sonny’s Decision

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 20, 2020 reveal that there will be some major moments ahead as the week begins to wind down in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) gets some big news from Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

On Wednesday’s episode, Sonny told his husband that he wanted to pack up their family, including Ari, the daughter Will share’s with Gabi, and move to Arizona. Sonny and his brothers have planned a big work project out west and he wants his family to move with him.

Sonny seemed to have it all planned out. They would take Ari with them and she would live there throughout the school year. Of course, Gabi could visit her whenever she wanted to. In exchange, Ari would live with her mother for the entirety of the summer months.

Sonny seems to think that Gabi would agree to the plan. However, when he lays it all for her she’ll be livid. Gabi will not want to go that long without her daughter. In fact, she’s been in jail multiple times which have cost her countless years away from her only child. It seems crazy to think that she would willingly part with her for nine months out of the year.

It’s reported that Gabi won’t react well after Will and Sonny approach her with the plan, and viewers will likely see her fiery temper flare up at the thought of Ari moving across the country.

Meanwhile, Gwen will be busy playing games with her boyfriend, Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) yet again. She’ll continue to use Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) as her pawn while she attempts to make Jake jealous.

In reality, it’s Gwen who is insanely jealous of Jake’s connection and relationship with Gabi. So, she’s trying to fight fire with fire. However, it’s likely to blow up in her face.

Chris Haston / NBC

Elsewhere in Salem, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will share another big moment together when he comes to her rescue. The pair continue to grow closer as their romance seems to be rekindling.

Finally, Vincent will continue to play mind games with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). He’ll finish what he started in Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) office, and it’s said to be looking grim for Ben’s new wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), as he’s been brainwashed to kill the love of his life.