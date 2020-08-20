Shannon Beador Takes Daughter Sophie Out For A ‘Farewell Dinner,’ Fans Criticize Her For Being Out In Public

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador recently shared a picture of herself out to dinner with her eldest daughter Sophie. The duo was in Waco, Texas to get Sophie situated at Baylor University, where she will soon begin her freshman year of college.

She and her daughter were accompanied by another blond woman, although Shannon did not specify who she was in her caption. The trio had dinner at a fine dining steakhouse in Texas called DiamondBack’s, according to the post’s geotag and caption.

In the snap, Shannon wore a sheer black and white blouse with an undershirt beneath it while her daughter rocked a frilly white top with a floral pattern on the sleeves. She accessorized with a silver necklace containing an ‘S’ pendant. The third woman was also glammed up for the evening out.

Along with her message, Shannon added a few hashtags to say the food was incredible and that she would miss Sophie a lot when she left.

Unfortunately, Shannon’s touching post was somewhat marred by the criticism in the comments section. Many RHOC viewers were not happy to see the housewife out in public so soon after recovering from COVID-19, especially without a mask. That said, several of her supporters argued that they might have worn masks into the building and just taken them off for dinner.

It did not take long for Real for Real Cuisine founder’s post to rack up more than 3,900 likes and close to 100 comments, several of which were negative. However, the reality star did not let everyone who criticized her get away with it scot-free, she responded to several of them.

“YOU WERE ALL JUST SICK!!!! Wear a mask ESPECIALLY inside!!!!!” wrote one person.

“The restaurant has protocols and we all followed them. You can’t eat with a mask on. I am celebrating my first born starting college. And doing it carefully. Enough with your criticism,” the Bravo celeb replied.

“Hope you enjoyed Waco! There are some great gems here in town. Hope your daughter enjoys our city, she will be well taken care of!” chimed in a fan.

“This is my husband and my favorite restaurant in Waco!!! We live close and go there for every special occasion we can!!!” added a third person.

Shannon has been going out quite a bit lately since recovering from the virus. Earlier this month, she shared a selfie from a date night with her boyfriend John Janssen. They attended Olea in Newport Beach.