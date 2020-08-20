Lori Harvey Exposes Her Epic Curves In A Black Bra & Cutoff Shorts

Lori Harvey went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday night. The stunning model showed off her epic curves as she rocked a scanty outfit.

In the sexy snaps, Lori looked smoking hot as she sported a skimpy black bra with a low cut that exposed her abundant cleavage. She also wore a black pinstriped blazer over top of the garment.

She added a pair of denim cutoff shorts to the mix. The bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the pics.

Lori accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses on her face, and some large gold hoop earrings. She carried a black leather handbag in her hand and wore a bracelet on her wrist. She also donned a pair of strappy heels. She wore her dark hair pulled back away from her face.

In the first photo, Lori stood in front of a plain wall. She pushed her hip out and had one hand hanging at her side. The other came up to adjust her glasses. In the second shot, she squatted down with her knees bent and her back arched as she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Lori’s over 2.3 million follower didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post. The photos garnered more than 201,000 likes within the first six hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,4000 remarks about the upload during that time.

“If i looked this good in cutoffs I wouldn’t know how to act,” one follower declared.

“Open blazer bringing in the power moves. I love this blend with the cut offs & leather,” another gushed.

“Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Love the shoe game,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showcasing her enviable curves in racy ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and stunning dresses in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori recently piqued the interest of her followers when she slayed a vibrant watercolor bikini as she soaked up some sun while lounging by the swimming pool. That upload also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it has reeled in more than 259,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.