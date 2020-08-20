Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight-Fitting Dress With A Thigh-High Slit

Fitness model Katya Elise Henry took to her popular Instagram account on Tuesday, August 18, to share a photo and video with her 7.6 million followers. The pieces of footage show Katya wearing a skintight frock with a super high slit that showcases her derriere.

Though Katya did not geotag the location of the post, it appeared to be a beautiful day. Sunshine splashed onto her bronzed skin. Blue skies above were dotted with white clouds. She stood tall in front of plenty of greenery.

Katya wore a cream-colored dress that featured straps that circled around her sun-kissed shoulders. The garment clung to every curve, particularly her curvaceous backside. The tight frock showed off her buxom bust and taut midriff. It sported a slit so high it reached her inner thigh, which showcased her tanned legs.

Her licorice locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her back in pin-straight strands.

As for her jewelry, Katya opted to accessorize with earrings and a gold bangle. Her black tattoos were also on display.

In the picture, Katya posed from the side, throwing a look over her shoulder. She arched her back, which accentuated her chest and made her booty pop. She placed one hand on her thigh. She looked directly at the camera. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upward. A slight smile played on her face, making her cheeks pop.

Katya had her back to the lens in the video clip, presumably to show off her brand-new tresses, which she discussed in the caption of the post. However, the focal point of the footage seemed to be her derriere, which really took center stage due to the form-fitting, hip-hugging gown.

Katya’s millions of followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, leaving her messages of awe and admiration.

“So beautiful inside and out,” gushed one social media user, including a heart-eye emoji and a red heart.

“Absolutely stunning,” shared another follower, punctuating their comment with three flame emoji.

“Damnnnn,” simply replied a third fan.

“Queen,” wrote a fourth person, following up their message with a smiley face with heart eyes.

As of press time, the Instagram upload racked up more than 142,000 likes and reached close to 800 comments.

