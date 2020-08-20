Casi Davis Declares That She Has A ‘Lot To Handle’ While Showing Off Her Sandy Buns

Instagram model Casi Davis delighted her 1.3 million followers with her latest bikini pics. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, August 19, showed the celebrity’s enviable booty as she posed while wearing a skimpy bathing suit.

Casi stood on the beach in order to capture the first picture. Strands of long grass indicated that she was not quite on the beach proper, even though the water could be seen in the distance.

She wore a thong-backed bikini that sat high over her curvaceous hips. She stood tall as the snap was captured, her arms bent as she rested her fingers under her buns. She made reference to this in the caption.

The celebrity had also apparently been sitting in the sand prior to taking the photo as her backside was covered in a thin sandy layer.

Her blond wavy hair hung down low and covered some of her bathing suit. However, her deep tan and smooth back could be seen still.

Casi also included a second image in the set. This time, the model was shown laying down. She perched herself up on one arm in order to support her weight and the front of the swimwear was now on display, showing off her cleavage with the deeply plunging neckline. The other arm rested gently on her smooth thigh, which appeared to have been oiled up with tanning lotion.

Once again, Casi posed at the very edge of the beach. Plenty of greenery could be seen around her as she positioned herself, revealing the pose that made her derriere dirty in the original shot.

As soon as Casi posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the set had already racked up close to 24,000 likes and plenty of comments from her eager fans.

“Ok well perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Are you a lot to handle???” a fan teased.

“Full Goddess,” said another user.

“A masterpiece omg omg so beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers appeared to be so overcome with emotion that they resorted to simply using emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji. However, considering the content of the photo, plenty more also opted for the peach one.

Casi often shares swimwear shots with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her enviable figure while wearing a tiny white bikini. In the caption, she revealed that the snaps had been taken in her backyard.