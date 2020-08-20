Jessica Naz Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Lingerie Pieces For New Guess Campaign Ad

Jessica Naz showed off her modeling skills when she unveiled some new photos from her recent Guess lingerie ad campaign on her Instagram account Wednesday night. The model flashed her curves while telling fans in the caption of the post how excited she is to be working with the brand.

In the sexy snaps, Jessica looked smoking hot as she rocked four different lingerie looks. In the first photo, she sported a black lace teddy with long gloves and matching stockings. She stood in front of a mirror and leaned over a chair with a pair of gold dangling earrings hanging down and a matching bracelet around her wrist.

In the second shot, she rocked a red bra that clung tightly to her chest and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. She also sported matching thong panties that gave fans a peek at her round booty. She accessorized that look with a pair of black heels.

The third photo featured her in a yellow underwear set with cheetah-print gloves on her hands and thigh-high boots. She pushed her hip out and flaunted her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the process.

In the final pic, Jessica wore a gray bra with yellow trim that flaunted her ample cleavage. Her underwear fit snugly around her petite waist. She also wore silver hoop earrings and some strappy silver heels.

She wore her long, brown hair parted to the side for the pictures. She styled the locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Jessica’s over 484,000 followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 4,400 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 170 messages.

“Whoa!!! That 3rd shot tho,” one follower stated.

“They are very lucky to have you modeling their lingerie. You killed it,” another declared.

“It may be a new campaign, Jessica, but it should rank as one of the most iconic Guess campaigns ever, with what you bring to the brand. Beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“Amazing just one word BEAUTIFUL,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently delighted her followers when she posed in a scanty green thong bikini with a strapless top as she soaked up some sun by the swimming pool. That photo has racked up more than 21,000 likes and 300 comments to date.