NBA Rumors: Myles Turner-To-Washington Trade Possible If Wizards Win No. 1 Pick In 2020 NBA Draft

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around Myles Turner and his future with the Indiana Pacers. With the emergence of Domantas Sabonis in the 2019-20 NBA season, Turner suddenly became the odd man out in Indiana and is expected to be traded this fall. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams who are in dire need of a frontcourt boost are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring him in the 2020 offseason.

One of the potential destinations for Turner this fall is the Washington Wizards. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Wizards should strongly consider targeting Turner if they win the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. In the proposed trade scenario by Bleacher Report, the Wizards would be sending a package that includes Thomas Bryant, Ish Smith, and 2020 No. 1 overall pick to the Pacers in exchange for Turner and a 2022 first-rounder.

“If the Washington Wizards don’t trade Bradley Beal and are serious about competing next year, the defense will need a vast improvement. Washington was 29th in defensive rating this season (114.7), per NBA.com, and could use a rim protector such as Myles Turner to provide insurance behind Beal and John Wall.”

Nic Antaya / Getty Images

Turner may not be viewed on the same level as Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he would still be a great addition to the Wizards. Aside from being a quality rim protector, he would also give the Wizards an All-Star caliber floor-spacing big man and an incredible rebounder. This season, the 24-year-old center is averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

The potential arrival of Turner wouldn’t turn the Wizards into an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but it could strengthen their chances of making a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference. If he meshes well with John Wall and Bradley Beal, a new “Big Three” could soon rise in Washington.

If the deal becomes a reality, Swartz believes that it would not only benefit the Wizards, but also the Pacers.

“The Indiana Pacers have to be concerned about Victor Oladipo’s free agency next year and could draft his replacement in Anthony Edwards. Thomas Bryant would give them a new starter at center if they wish to keep Domantas Sabonis at power forward, and Ish Smith would provide another ball-handler off the bench.”

If the Pacers want to contend for the championship title next year, they may also consider using the No. 1 pick and Bryant as trade chips to acquire an established superstar in the 2020 offseason.