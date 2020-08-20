Cindy Prado Poses In A Light Yellow Bikini By The Beach

Cindy Prado wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest social media update, sharing a 10-photo slideshow on the app. The model posted the images, which depicted her wearing a two-piece while lounging on a pink car, on Wednesday, August 19.

Cindy tagged the location of the Instagram set as celeb vacation hotspot St. Barth’s. Behind her shone a blue sky peppered with white clouds. Cerulean waters crashed up on the sandy shore. A mountain peeked overhead.

The string bikini top of the light yellow suit tied around the nape of her neck and behind her back. The garment was ruched, drawing attention to Cindy’s chest. The neckline dipped, showcasing her ample cleavage. Her toned, tanned, and taut midriff was on full display.

The swimsuit bottoms sat low on her lower abdomen, the sides riding up on her hips. This only served to enhance her hourglass figure and fit physique. Her curvaceous derriere was barely covered by the backside of the bathing suit.

Cindy’s caramel-colored tresses were windswept and whipped in the breeze. She wore a pair of dark sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the sun.

As for her jewelry, Cindy opted to accessorize in shades of gold, wearing hoops in her ears and a bracelet on her wrist.

Cindy modeled on and in a bright pink car for the photo shoot.

In some photos, she could be seen lying across the hood of the vehicle, her back against the windshield or her head tilted backwards, her tresses falling behind her. In other snaps, Cindy sat in the driver’s seat, her hands on the wheel. She smiled widely.

In the comment section of the post, Cindy’s followers were quick to reply with messages of admiration and awe.

“Girl crush forever,” wrote one fan, following up their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Omg body goals,” declared a second social media user, including a row of smiley faces with heart eyes.

“Always perfect,” gushed a third follower, punctuating their message with four flame emoji.

“You are elegant and very beautiful!” exclaimed a fourth person, adding a party hat and a smiley face.

At the time of this writing, the multi-photo update racked up more than 18,000 likes and received over 200 comments.

This is Cindy’s most recent bikini post. Just the other day, she shared another series from St. Barth’s, this time clad in a tie-dye two-piece. In those pictures, she showcased her sizzling physique in a top that boasted a keyhole cut-out and bottoms that were cut in a thong style.