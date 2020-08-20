Abby Rao Lounges Outside In A Tiny White Bikini & Green Sarong

Abby Rao slipped into a sexy bikini for a little outdoor R&R this week. She took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a series of snaps from the sun-soaking session that have since earned nothing but love from her millions of fans.

The trio of stunning snaps captured Abby lounging on a cozy swing bed that was covered in white linens and pillows. She laid down across the mattress in the first two photos, angling her enviable body toward the camera in front of her. She sat back up in the final image of the set, gazing down her body with a sultry stare.

Abby slipped into a tiny white bikini for her the day, one that perfectly suited her dangerous curves. The swimwear included a sports bra-style top that almost appeared to small for the model’s voluptuous chest, as an eyeful of underboob could be seen as she worked the camera. The number also showcased her ample cleavage thanks to its scoop neckline, while its thin straps offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. A small silver zipper fell in the middle of the piece, drawing further attention to the racy display.

The bottom half of Abby’s swimwear was hidden by a bold green sarong, but it wasn’t hard to tell that the garment was equally risque. The skirt boasted a daringly short length that left her sculpted legs exposed and offered a teasing glimpse at her curvy hips, suggesting her bikini bottoms had a high-cut and cheeky design. It was knotted loosely around her midsection to accentuate her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Abby wore her blond locks down in the photos. They were styled in a middle part and cascaded messily behind her back and over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with a pair of stud earrings, as well as a trendy silver initial necklace for even more bling.

Fans were hardly shy about showering the new addition to Abby’s Instagram feed with love. It has amassed over 162,000 likes within eight hours of going live and has drawn hundreds of comments and compliments as well.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

“WOW so beautiful ilysm,” remarked another fan.

“No words can express how truly wonderful and amazing and fantastic you are, truly perfection,” a third follower gushed.

“Finest woman ever,” added a fourth admirer.

Abby brings the heat to her Instagram page with every photo she posts. Recently, the star sent temperatures soaring when she showcased her incredible figure in a black lace bra and miniskirt. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding the snaps more than 232,000 likes to date.