Laura Sagra Teases Fans With A Revealing But Blurred Out Underwear Update

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra wowed her 903,000 followers with her recent underwear snap. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, August 19, showed the celebrity wearing some scanty lingerie. However, the shot had been artfully blurred in order to draw attention to the model’s stunning features.

Laura wore a skimpy peach-colored bra that featured two side straps and delicate satin straps over each shoulder. She teamed this with a matching pair of panties that appeared to be thong-backed as plenty of her pert derriere was on display. However, further details were hard to ascertain as the image had been blurred over her body, drawing the eye back to her face as she peered seductively at the camera.

The model leaned forward in the shot, bring her face up close to her intended audience. She was leaning against what appeared to be a gray chair, which she used — along with her arms — as a way to support her body weight.

Her hair had been flicked to the side and cascaded down over a shoulder as the fingers of one hand twined into her blond locks. A single strand also fell over her face as she posed.

Laura’s caption was written in Spanish. However, according to a Google translation, she was hoping that everyone had a “happy night.” She also tagged the photographer Nico Velásquez in the tasteful shot.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 23 hours, the photo had gathered 31,600 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“Good night,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Beautiful woman,” a fan declared.

“You’re still one of the most beautiful ladies in the world and also very sexy thank you for sharing such beauty at its finest,” another gushed.

“Awesome eyes and beautiful figure honey really very very hot pose,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their comment with a multitude of different emoji.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji. In addition, the star-eyed one also featured regularly.

Laura often shows off her fine form with her social media updates. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently teased her fans while wearing a black string bikini. She partially covered herself by way of a cropped T-shirt. However, plenty of her cleavage and midriff was still on display as she took the selfie in front of a huge mirror.