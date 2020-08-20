Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Curves In Skimpy Black Bikini

American model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa left fans stunned around the globe after she shared a sizzling new video of herself on Wednesday, August 19. She took to her Instagram account to share the clip with her 12.1 million followers, demanding the attention of thousands within seconds of going live.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was recorded while indoors, seemingly in her bedroom as a large bed was visible behind her. She took center stage in the footage, positioning herself directly in front of the camera as she alternated seamlessly between a number of sexy poses and angles. She further emitted both engaged and sultry vibes as she pouted directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Jailyne’s long brunette hair was styled straight as it cascaded down to her lower back. Still, it was her killer curves that clearly stole the show, as she showcased her famous figure in a revealing two-piece swimsuit.

She opted for a black bikini top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as its tiny cups, which were designed with a number of cut-outs, barely contained her assets, exposing a great deal of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

Jailyne paired the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also did not conceal much of her figure. The briefs were designed with a classic Brazilian-style thong cut that showed off her curvy hips and pert backside. The number also featured high-waisted side-straps that drew eyes towards her slim and toned core.

In the caption, she promoted Clover, a dating app. She also directed her followers to the link in her bio to download the app.

The eye-catching video was met with a large amount of support from Instagram users, amassing more than 82,000 likes and 430,000 views since going live less than one hour ago. More than 1,000 fans also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her physique, good looks, and bathing suit.

“Wow, what a beautiful Latina,” one user wrote, in Spanish, per Google Translator.

“Body straight from paradise,” added a second fan, following their sentiment with a series of heart-eyes and red heart emoji.

“You are perfect,” a third admired proclaimed.

“The most beautiful woman on Instagram,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Jailyne has shared more than one smoking-hot post of herself to Instagram this past month. On August 6, she sported a white bodysuit that again showed off her insane curves, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 269,000 likes since it went live.