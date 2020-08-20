Suzy Cortez Wears Nothing More Than Black Lace Gloves And A Floppy Hat In Latest Topless Update

Instagram model Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.3 million followers with her latest revealing shot. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, August 19, showed the celebrity in a risque topless pose. However, this is nothing new for fans of hers and they dashed to the comments section in order share their feelings about Suzy’s latest post.

The model, who was also crowned Miss BumBum World in 2019, posed in a close-up shot that highlighted her beautiful features. She wore a large woven floppy hat that was pulled down over one eye and held in place by a single finger. On her hands were long black lace gloves.

Suzy posed with her arms drawn up to her chin and in front of her chest as she opted to go topless in the snap. As a result of this, plenty of her ample cleavage and some of her midriff was on display.

She peered seductively at the camera as she tugged on the hat, her face full of expression even though only half of it was exposed. The celebrity’s dark hair was also straightened and sections of it fell down over her shoulders, offering a further layer in which she could cover herself.

Little else could be seen in the photo other than Suzy. However, it appeared that she chose to stand in front of a window in order to have her picture taken. Cream-colored Venetian blinds also seemed to be covering the window, offering a muted light source.

As soon as Suzy posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 14 hours, the photo had garnered 27,800 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Wow nice picture,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Always perfect picture and [a] lady,” a fan said.

“Waoooo so beautiful eyes,” said another user, commenting on the celebrity’s perfectly made-up smoky features.

“Beautiful,” a fourth person simply stated, adding a string of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words when it came to responding about how the image made them feel. By far, the most popular was the fire and heart-eyed emoji. However, there were also multiple uses the heart one as well.

Suzy is known for her scandalous updates on her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a snap that showed her lying in bed. She wore nothing more than a pair of white thong panties as she lifted her legs high into the air.