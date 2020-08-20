Abby Dowse Heats Up Instagram In Skimpy Floral Lingerie

Abby Dowse brought the heat with her latest Instagram share. The model took to her account on Wednesday to tantalize her 2.3 million followers with a racy new snap that was sure to have gotten pulses racing.

The Aussie bombshell posed in front of a large, full-length mirror in the August 19 upload. She stood just inches from the glass and turned her head over her shoulder to shoot the camera behind her a sultry gaze. She rocked nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie for the sensual photoshoot — a look that showcased her toned bod and ample assets in all of the right ways.

Abby sent temperatures soaring in the revealing ensemble from Fashion Nova that did way more showing than covering up. The look included a minuscule gray thong that exposed her round booty in its entirety, as well as a peek at her toned thighs. It had a strappy waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The social media star also rocked a floral bralette, which fans could get a glimpse of through the reflection in the mirror. The lingerie boasted a plunging neckline and a set of tiny triangle cups, the combination of which left an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob on display.

The final piece to Abby’s look was a gray garter belt that wrapped tightly around her midsection to highlight her flat stomach and abs. It had a lace choker attached to it with a single, thin strap that fell right in the middle of her bronzed decolletage, drawing further attention to her voluptuous chest.

Abby accessorized the risque outfit with a dainty silver bracelet and a set of gold rings. She wore her blond locks down, and styled them in a middle part so they would fall to perfectly frame her face and striking features.

Fans were quick to shower the skin-baring new addition to Abby’s Instagram page with love. It has amassed over 17,000 likes and 400-plus comments within five hours of going live.

“So beautiful and a beautiful body,” one user wrote.

“Simply gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Definitely no bad angle when looking at you,” a third follower remarked.

“Flawless,” added a fourth admirer.

Abby seems to impress her followers no matter what she is wearing. Another photo shared to her page over the weekend saw her rocking a slightly more modest ensemble that included a plunging crop top and plaid miniskirt. The look proved to be another major hit, earning nearly 30,000 likes and 585 comments to date.