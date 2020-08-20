‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Dazzles In Latest Heartfelt Instagram Update

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee delighted her 1 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, August 19, showed the celebrity grinning broadly for her fans as she left a heartfelt message in the caption.

The devout Christian spoke to those who were questioning their beliefs and, in particular, their “self-love” in the eyes of God.

“Whatever you believe about yourself on the inside will manifest on the outside,” she said.

She then continued on by suggesting that her supporters speak to God and ask about their own self-worth. She finished up by reminding everyone that their value is “not determined by people on earth,” nor is it to be held in things that are owned.

The cheerful image showed a close-up of Mackenzie’s beautiful face. She gave a wide grin for the camera as she leaned in close. The celebrity rested her hands on her knees as she posed.

Her long blond locks were styled in gentle waves and pulled up on top of her head with a black scrunchie in a half-ponytail. Sections of hair fell down either side of her face.

Mackenzie appeared to be wearing a black mini dress with shoestring straps. However, very little of her outfit could be seen thanks to her pose and the fact that her tresses covered a lot of her outfit. She also seemed to be standing outside her house on a bricked patio.

As soon as Mackenzie posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the photo had already gathered well over 6,000 likes and plenty of comments for her adoring fanbase.

“Love this! Thanks for the words of encouragement and uplifting of our spirits,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Yes girl yes!!!! thank you for this!” a fan said.

“I love that you are using your platform to speak about Jesus!” said another user.

“Thank you. Needed this today,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the thumbs up emoji at the end of their comment.

Other followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the celebrity’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the heart and praying emoji.

Mackenzie often shares deeply personal updates via her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently spoke out about the death of her mother, Angie Douthit, who died of cancer late last year.

“My heart forever has a hole in it, a missing piece,” Mackenzie wrote in the caption.