Joanna Chimonides Infuses Style And Sexiness In New Instagram Pic

British model and TV personality Joanna Chimonides went online on Wednesday, August 19, and posted a very stylish, yet sexy, image to wow her followers.

In the picture, Joanna could be seen rocking a white top that boasted a plunging neckline, frilly sleeves, ruched detailing and a tie-up feature on the chest. She teamed the top with a pair of neutral-colored pants.

The ensemble not only allowed Joanna to show off a glimpse of cleavage, but it also exposed her taut stomach.

Joanna, who became famous after participating in the popular series Love Island, opted for a red lipstick that perfectly accentuated her luscious lips. She wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back.

In terms of accessories, the 22-year-old model opted for a silver bracelet and a delicate pendant that drew attention toward her flawless décolletage.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. To pose for the picture, she could be seen sitting in a room. A black marble counter, a window, and a flower pot could be seen in the background.

Joanna raised one of her arms and held her hand behind her head. She lifted her chin, looked straight into the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Joanna asked users to write about some fun facts. She also informed them that that her outfit was from the British online clothing retailer, Missy Empire, adding that the brand sponsored her post.

Within six hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has amassed more than 15,000 likes. Besides, several of Joanna’s followers took to the comments section and shared over 100 messages in which they praised her pretty looks and incredible figure.

“Wow, you look beyond stunning. You’re my favorite TV star and model!” one of her fans commented.

“A fun and random fact about me is that I can balance six eggs on each of my hands,” another user responded to the caption.

“Damn!!! You’re just too much!!” a third supporter wrote, adding multiple fire emoji.

“The best looking girl on Instagram. How do you always look so amazing?” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, many of Joanna’s fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the post, including Mandi Vakili, Maura Higgins, Natalia Zoppa, and Lucie Rose Donlan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 6, Joanna shared another steamy photograph on her Instagram timeline in which she rocked a racy, black lingerie set to show off her amazing figure.