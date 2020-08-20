Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Curves In Skimpy Scarf Top And Skintight Jeans

American model Katya Elise Henry sent plenty of fans into a frenzy after she shared a daring new photo of herself on social media on Wednesday, August 19. She posted the content for her 7.6 million Instagram followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 25-year-old fitness model was photographed outdoors, posing in front of a white wall and some shrubbery. Katya situated herself in the center of the frame and also held a Blessed Protein shake in the photo. Furthermore, she emitted a sultry vibe as she stuck her tongue out, propped her derriere out, and stared directly at the camera.

Her long, raven hair was pulled back, although a few side bangs fell around her face. Still, it was the model’s killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted her enviable figure with an edgy ensemble.

On top, Katya opted for a scarf that looked to be designed by Louis Vuitton, tying the garment around her neck and back. The piece did not leave much to the imagination as she exposed both her cleavage and underboob. She was also able to display her flat midriff.

She teamed the scarf with a pair of dark-colored denim jeans that featured a number of rips on them. The pants were very form-fitting and accentuated Katya’s figure as she flaunted her curvy hips and bodacious backside.

She finished the look off with a large pair of gold hoop earrings., a gold bracelet, and a few rings.

In the caption, Katya shared a quote from Robert Urich. She also promoted Blessed Protein, an Australian-based fitness and health supplement maker, noting the “top quality” flavor of its products and tagging the company’s Instagram handle.

The image was met with a great deal of support and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 95,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 700 followers headed down to the comments section to compliment Katya on her physique, beauty, and outfit.

“God really took his time with you,” one user wrote.

“This top on you,” a second fan added, following their compliment with a string of fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my, you must be an angel,” a third individual asserted.

“You are so beautiful and cute,” declared a fourth follower.

Katya has taken to Instagram to post a few eye-catching posts this last week alone. On August 19, she stunned her fans once again after she showed off her curvy figure in a skimpy light blue bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 174,000 likes.