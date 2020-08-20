‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6: AMC Releases Disturbing New Poster Of Morgan

It has been a particularly long wait between seasons of Fear the Walking Dead. While AMC has just released a new Season 6 poster that will get fans eagerly awaiting new episodes, which are set to air from October 11, it also raises more questions than answers regarding the character of Morgan Jones (Lennie James).

Released to the show’s official Twitter account, the latest ket art shows a close-up shot of Morgan’s face with the words, “The past is dead” written across his face.

“Find out how the future plays out,” the network wrote as the caption.

The image of Morgan also appeared to be a slight spoiler for those that think his death is imminent as his beard looked to be longer than the last time he was seen.

While very little else is shown, his startling, bloodshot eyes certainly draw attention.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 5 finale (Episode 16, titled “End of the Line”) saw Morgan left for dead by the leader of the new group, the Pioneers. As the episode closed, Morgan was injured and lying in the direct path of a group of the undead. Since then, some footage has been released that showed him opening his eyes to reveal burst blood vessels such as that displayed in the newest image.

Fans have speculated on what that footage could mean. The potential was seen by some that Morgan was reanimating as a zombie. However, others have also speculated that the imagery was merely a decoy by AMC to have viewers think that Morgan was dead. This led to some theories about who could save the character from what seemed like certain death in the latest Fear the Walking Dead finale.

The new poster had led to further discussion by fans regarding his fate.

“Looks like clear Morgan is coming back,” one fan responded in the comments section.

Another person also noted he has been known to speak of the word “red” during an episode of the series’ companion show, The Walking Dead.

“Everything is red, everything I see is red,” the character stated while speaking in relation to coping with the death of his son.

There were other viewers who were still hoping for the return of the much-loved Madison Clark (Kim Dickens).

“Madison returns to save him,” said a third person.

Madison is presumed dead in the TV series. Since her demise was shown offscreen, though, many are hopeful she will one day make a return. having her save Morgan would be the perfect opportunity. However, viewers will just have to wait until October 11 in order to find out more.