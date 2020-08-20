Qimmah Russo Calls Herself ‘Your New Screensaver’ In Sultry Instagram Post

Qimmah Russo showed off her fit figure to her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her newest upload to the social media platform. On Wednesday, August 19, the fitness model shared a multi-photo update to her account, posing in nothing but a black sports bra and yellow panties.

The five-photo set showed Qimmah wearing a low-cut bra with a U-shaped neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and buxom bust. Her toned and taut midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs. Her sparkling belly button piercing glimmered. She paired the top with racy underwear that dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure. The panties featured black straps on either side that were emblazoned with the word “love” repeatedly, in white writing.

Qimmah’s dark tresses were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back and shoulders in loose waves that reached past her chest.

She stood tall against a cream-colored wall, with a blue sky and green palm trees in the background. The sunlight glistened on the model’s muscles.

In the first shot, Qimmah fixed her eyes on the camera, her lips parted and showing off her pearly white teeth. She turned her body slightly to the side, which enhanced her derriere.

The second snap depicted Qimmah looking off-camera, smiling widely. She lifted one arm up and around her head, while her other hand tugged at her underwear, which dipped dangerously low on her lower stomach.

Qimmah once again pulled on the sides of her panties in the third image, giving the lens a sultry stare. The fourth picture featured her modeling with one arm bent at the elbow, which emphasized her biceps.

In the fifth and final photo, Qimmah raised both arms over her head, which lengthened her torso.

Her followers rushed to the comment section of the post, eager to shower her with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“A truly phenomenal beauty,” replied one social media user, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji, a smiley face with heart eyes, and a red heart.

“Just incredible!” exclaimed another fan.

“Beautiful photos, gorgeous physique, but the smile is amazing,” gushed a third person, following up their message with a bicep and a flame emoji.

“Beautiful as always gorgeous queen,” wrote a fourth follower, including two red hearts.

At the time of this writing, Qimmah’s Instagram update racked up more than 26,000 likes and hit close to 500 comments.