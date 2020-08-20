Keilah Kang Rocks A Stylish Bikini, Shows Off Major Cleavage: ‘Pink Vibes’

American model Keilah Kang took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 19, and treated her 2.1 million followers to a hot bikini picture.

In the snapshot, Keilah could be seen rocking a very revealing, dark pink bathing suit that allowed her to show off major skin. The ensemble consisted of a racy top that boasted double straps and a plunging neckline through which she exposed ample cleavage. It also featured a criss-cross band that drew attention toward her slender waist and taut stomach.

Keilah teamed the top with skimpy, matching bottoms that were pulled up high on her hips, while the front of the bottoms scooped down to expose her lower torso. Besides, the tiny garment enabled her to flaunt her toned thighs.

She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back, shoulders, and décolletage. As for accessories, she opted for a pair of silver hoop earrings, two delicate pendants, one of which rested at the base of her throat, and an assortment of rings.

The shoot took place at a beach against the breathtaking background of the ocean. Keilah knelt on the sand with her legs spread apart. She placed her hands on her thighs, tilted her head, gazed straight into the camera, and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her bikini was from the online beachwear retailer Swiminista. As a brand ambassador, she also offered her followers a 10 percent discount code to shop from the brand’s website.

Within four hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 38,000 likes. Besides, many followers flocked to the comments section and shared over 385 messages in which they praised Keilah’s amazing figure, beautiful facial features, and her sexy ensemble.

“It’s a very, very, very nice pic. I love it!” one of her fans commented, adding multiple heart and fire emoji.

“That awesome view and swimsuit, and only one picture? lol! You look gorgeous,” another user wrote.

“I was gonna say, “pretty in pink”, but I really mean “gorgeous in pink,” a third admirer remarked.

“Love this bathing suit. You are killing the look, as always!” a fourth follower chimed in.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “too sexy,” and “stunning,” to express their adoration for Keilah.

Keilah has lately been treating her legions of admirers to a lot of her skin-baring snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she uploaded a set of steamy photographs on August 15 in which she rocked a very hot animal-print bikini. As of the writing of this piece, that picture has accrued more than 84,000 likes.