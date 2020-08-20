Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Huge Baby Bump In Snug White Dress On Her Due Date

Another Duggar baby will be born any day now.

It looks like Joy-Anna Duggar is still hanging in there and has not given birth to her second child just yet. Fans have been wondering about her lately since they knew that it was getting close to her due date. The Counting On star posted on her Instagram on Wednesday revealing that she is still pregnant, but that she is more than ready to meet her little girl.

August 19 is Joy-Anna’s official due date. She and husband, Austin Forsyth, had previously said how excited they are to be adding to their growing family. In her caption, the expectant mom toted that they are “impatiently” waiting for her to arrive. In addition, she shared two photos with her son Gideon. It looked like she was spending some quality time with her blond-haired boy before his sister comes into the world. Her massive baby bump can be seen and Gideon seemed to have a good use for his mom’s bulging belly as well.

In the first snapshot, Joy-Anna is standing sideways holding Gideon in her arms. He is propped right up onto her huge tummy. She joked that he thinks it makes for the “perfect chair.” The Duggar grandson was only wearing a diaper at the time the pic was snapped, and also had a goofy smile on his face. Joy-Anna was smiling at his silly antics. The 22-year-old TLC star wore a simple white dress that hung right above her knees. The garment hugged her belly quite snugly. She also sported a dusty rose sweater that was almost the length of the dress.

Joy-Anna’s long brunette hair was styled in soft waves as it flowed down to the middle of her back. She was barefoot as well. In the second Instagram snap, Gideon was giving his mom a kiss on the lips. It was a sweet moment between the two before Joy-Anna goes into labor.

Duggar fans are also getting excited to see the couple’s newborn when she arrives. Her followers loved the sweet photos that she shared with her son.

“That last pic is frame worthy. What a happy baby!” said a fan.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE these pics!!!! Hope she gets here soon!” remarked an excited admirer.

“Happy due date! Wishing you the best,” a third person said.

Even Anna Duggar, Joy-Anna’s sister-in-law, took to the comments to give her a huge compliment.

“You are stunning Joy! Can’t wait for baby girls arrival!!!” she told her.

Just a few days ago, Joy-Anna posted more pictures of her expanding bump as she was out taking a stroll with Austin and Gideon. It’s likely that she was hoping that a walk would speed up labor, but it looks like she is still waiting for the blessed event to happen.