Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Sensational Figure In Tropical Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima tantalized her 4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, August 19, with her latest update. The Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a stylish bikini that put her insanely fit body on display.

For the shot, Lima struck a pose in front of a door that appeared to open to the outside. Natural light reflected on her skin, giving her a beautiful glow. Lima propped her right forward and arched her back, making her booty pop in a way that accentuated the curves of her lower body. She pulled her shoulders back while tilting her head slightly to the right. She glanced at the photographer with soft eyes and allowed her lips to hang open.

Lima wore a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a tropical print of palm trees in dark green, red and beige against a lighter shade of green. The top had widely spaced triangles that allowed her to show off her ample cleavage. Medium straps stretched over her shoulders while another set went around her back.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms. Lima wore the sides pulled up all the way onto her waist, highlighting her hourglass figure. As indicated by the tag, her swimsuit was from her own brand of swimwear, Brukinis.

In the caption, Lima joked that she brought the Miami heat to California.

Her fans wasted no time in sharing their reaction to the photo. In under an hour, it has garnered more than 19,300 likes and over 240 comments. They flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Lima and to engage with her message.

“Your beauty exceeds everything,” one of her fans raved.

“You’re so hot that if you traveled to Antarctica all the ice would melt,” teased another fan.

“So you are the reason I have been so hot??!!!!!!!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Just you showing up [fire emoji] would have heated it up [kiss mark] wow incredible look,” added a fourth fan.

Lima often shows off her figure by wearing a host of bikinis on her Instagram feed. On Tuesday, she shared a couple of photos in which she wore a black two-piece, as The Inquisitr has written. Her top had a strappy design that wrapped around her torso. Her bottoms were high-rise, sitting above her navel, and featured a thong back that showcased her toned glutes. The pictures saw her sitting on a low wall with her back turned to the photographer.